MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 4.1%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.52. 65,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 474,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

