Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.49

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $414.34 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00083119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001393 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,773,196 coins and its circulating supply is 847,823,506 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.