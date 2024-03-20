Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.32 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $443.81 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00083311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,809,188 coins and its circulating supply is 847,847,278 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

