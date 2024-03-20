Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WU. Barclays raised their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

