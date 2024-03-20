Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $260.83 and a 52 week high of $419.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

