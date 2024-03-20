Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of 255.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of MDV stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modiv Industrial last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

