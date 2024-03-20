Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MRNA opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

