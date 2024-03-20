Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 10084566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

