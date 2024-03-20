MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of MIXT opened at $12.70 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
