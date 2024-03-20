MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MIXT opened at $12.70 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.