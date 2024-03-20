MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 3% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. 183,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,702,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a "c" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MINISO Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

