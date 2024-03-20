MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,471.63 and last traded at $1,466.00. 1,101,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,173,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,417.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.20.

The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $819.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock worth $73,401,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MicroStrategy by 376.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

