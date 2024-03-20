Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 0.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $95.87 and last traded at $94.50. Approximately 9,475,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,409,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

