Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $120.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 5,737,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 15,364,814 shares.The stock last traded at $93.94 and had previously closed at $94.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

