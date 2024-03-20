Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.00 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MU stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 34,467,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,739,186. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.