Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,241,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

