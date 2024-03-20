MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.24

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 246445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

