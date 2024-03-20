MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

