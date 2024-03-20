Meter Governance Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $56.58 million and approximately $462,968.06 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,314,280 coins and its circulating supply is 26,235,515 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

