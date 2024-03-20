Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.