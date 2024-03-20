Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock valued at $611,849,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.73. 3,514,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,572,279. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.90 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

