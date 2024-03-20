MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.29. 716,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,433. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$31.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

