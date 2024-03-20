MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$13,456.80 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Gary Bosgoed sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$13,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,883.36.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$31.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

