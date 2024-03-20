Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39. 1,978,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,809,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

