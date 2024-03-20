Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.3 %

DR stock opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$10.58. The company has a market cap of C$262.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

