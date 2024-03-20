Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.