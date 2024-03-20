Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $269.23.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

