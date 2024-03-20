Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

