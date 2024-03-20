Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 19,120 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

