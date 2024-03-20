McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

