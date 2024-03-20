McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.