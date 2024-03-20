Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MLM opened at $602.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.80 and a 12 month high of $617.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

