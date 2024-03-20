Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 419 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $490.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,537. The company has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

