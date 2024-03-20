Maris-Tech (MTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,528. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

About Maris-Tech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.