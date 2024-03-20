Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 3.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.00. 230,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,662,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 688,403 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

