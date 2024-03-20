Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 182,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,363,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.59.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 98,200 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $3,370,224.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

