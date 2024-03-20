Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 182,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,363,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.59.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CART
Insider Transactions at Maplebear
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000.
Maplebear Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maplebear
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is a SEC Filing?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.