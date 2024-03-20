Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

