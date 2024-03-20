Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Price Performance
NYSE:MFC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
