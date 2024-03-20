Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
