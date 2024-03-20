Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 298,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

