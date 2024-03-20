Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.40. 200,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,772. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average of $219.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

