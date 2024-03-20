Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.67 and last traded at $45.80. 74,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 361,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.