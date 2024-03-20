Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 104130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

