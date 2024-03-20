Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 5.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.76. 457,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,097,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Magnite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Magnite by 132.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,221,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 297.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 9,584.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

