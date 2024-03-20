Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $29,543,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,185. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $595.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. StockNews.com lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

