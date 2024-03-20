Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 3.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The company traded as high as $282.13 and last traded at $279.30. 99,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 562,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

