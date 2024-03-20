Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

