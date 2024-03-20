Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 17,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
View Our Latest Report on Macy’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Macy’s Price Performance
Shares of M opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.