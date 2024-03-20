MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $94.67 Average PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.
MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions
Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
MTSI stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MACOM Technology Solutions
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.