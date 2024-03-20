MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $94.67 Average PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 813,558 shares of company stock valued at $68,880,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

