Lynn M. Bamford Sells 2,620 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

CW traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $245.33. The company had a trading volume of 281,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $245.90.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.