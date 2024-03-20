Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.92. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 199,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

