Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.99

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.92. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 199,349 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.5 %
Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
