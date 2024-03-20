Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.99.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.63 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.24.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.