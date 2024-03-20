Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

