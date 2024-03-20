Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
LUN opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
