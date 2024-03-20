Lundin Mining Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

LUN opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

